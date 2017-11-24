× Former One Direction singer Harry Styles will perform at Hersheypark Stadium in June 2018

HERSHEY — Harry Styles is coming to Hershey next summer, according to a press release from Hershey Entertainment.

The former One Direction heartthrob will take the stage in Hersheypark Stadium on June 14, 2018. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Kasey Musgraves will open the show, Hershey Entertainment announced.

Tickets, which start at $34.60, will go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Styles released his first piece of solo music with his self-titled debut album Harry Styles in May 2017. The 10-track album features the platinum single “Sign of the Times.”

The album made history in the U.S. with the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist’s first full-length album since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991, topping official charts at #1 in more than 55 countries, the Hershey Entertainment press release says.

Following the album’s release, Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed film Dunkirk in July 2017. Dunkirk topped the U.S. box office in its first weekend and was one of the top grossing films of the summer, rounding off an incredible year for Styles as the first British artist with a #1 debut single, album and film in the same year.