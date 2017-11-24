Former Phillie Miguel Alfredo González has died

Posted 4:48 PM, November 24, 2017, by , Updated at 04:49PM, November 24, 2017

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 1: Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez #75 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 1, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Scott Iskowitz/ Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Miguel Alfredo González has died, the Major League Baseball club has confirmed.

Multiple outlets out of Cuba reported that the 34-year-old González was killed in a car accident.

In 2013, González, a native of Cuba, defected from the country and eventually signed a three-year deal with the Phillies in August of that same year.

He made six appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen in 2014 — registering a 6.75 ERA.

González battled arm injuries throughout his time with the Phillies. He pitched in the minors before his release in 2016.

 