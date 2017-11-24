× Former Phillie Miguel Alfredo González has died

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Miguel Alfredo González has died, the Major League Baseball club has confirmed.

Multiple outlets out of Cuba reported that the 34-year-old González was killed in a car accident.

The Phillies are saddened to learn about the passing of former pitcher Miguel Alfredo González. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 24, 2017

In 2013, González, a native of Cuba, defected from the country and eventually signed a three-year deal with the Phillies in August of that same year.

He made six appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen in 2014 — registering a 6.75 ERA.

González battled arm injuries throughout his time with the Phillies. He pitched in the minors before his release in 2016.