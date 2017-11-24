× Garden Spot High School senior charged with juvenile simple assault after fight with another student

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — A Garden Spot High School student is facing a juvenile simple assault charge after police say she got into a fight with another student at the school earlier this month.

According to New Holland Police, the suspect, a senior, allegedly walked up to a 10th-grade student and punched her in the head while both students were in class.

The victim sustained an injury to her forehead, police say.

The incident happened at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16, according to police.

The 12th grader was petitioned to the Lancaster County Juvenile Court.