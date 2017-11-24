× Group hoping to put wreaths on every grave at Ft. Indiantown Gap extends fundraising deadline

ANNVILLE — A volunteer effort to lay wreaths on every grave at Fort Indiantown Gap is still seeking to raise enough funds to cover the approximately 39,000 wreaths needed to accomplish the goal, organizers say.

As of Friday, Wreaths Across America has raised enough money through sponsorships to cover about 15,500 wreaths, leaving them about 24,000 wreaths short of their goal.

Wreaths Across America is extending the deadline to sponsor a wreath to Dec. 1, the organization said Friday.

It costs $15 to sponsor a wreath. You can dedicate the wreath to a specific person or just donate to the overall effort.

If you prefer to pay by check, you can email organizers at cws.pacar@comcast.net to have a donation form sent to you, or call (610) 406-3933.