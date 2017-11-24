× Harrisburg man receives federal indictment for drug trafficking, illegal firearm possession

HARRISBURG — A 48-year-old Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of lawful possession of a firearm, drug distribution, and other charges according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Benny Rodall allegedly had unlawful possession of a Smith & Wesson .38 special handgun with an obliterated serial number, Brandler said in a release announcing the indictment. As a convicted felon, Rodall is barred by law from gun ownership.

Rodall is also charged with possessing the firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, Brandler said.

The incident in the indictment occurred on July 15.

The case was investigated by the Harrisburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of the Violent Crime Reduction Partnership, a district wide initiative to combat the spread of violent crime in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the VCRP consists of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies whose mission is to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit violent crimes with firearms.

This case was also brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.