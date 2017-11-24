× Horse and buggy driver killed in crash with car on Strasburg Pike in Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — State Police are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a horse and buggy on the 900 block of Strasburg Pike, according to a press release.

The accident happened at 8:52 a.m. on the area of Strasburg Pike between Edisonville Road and Spring Hollow Road, police say.

According to police, the crash occurred when the horse and buggy entered Strasburg Pike from a driveway without waiting or stopping, pulling directly into the path of a Volkswagen Rabbit truck that was traveling north along the roadway.

Police say the driver, Christopher Rueling, 26, of Strasburg, attempted to stop, but was unable to avoid the buggy, striking it on the driver’s side passenger area. The impact killed the buggy driver, Elam King, 86, of Strasburg, according to police.

Both vehicles came to rest in the travel lanes of Strasburg Pike, police say.

The road remains closed in the area of the crash while State Police investigate.