Lancaster man faces drug charges after police raid of his Poplar Street home

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man was arrested Wednesday after police recovered heroin, a digital scale and several hundred dollars in cash during a search of his Poplar Street home, according to Lancaster police.

Angel Hernandez-Caratini is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, police say. The new charges violate the terms of his state parole.

Police executed a search warrant at his home after months of investigation prompted by reports of drug sales in the area of the 500 block of Poplar Street. The investigation began in April, police say. Undercover officers made several purchases from Hernandez-Caratini in the area before obtaining the search warrant for his home.

When officers searched Hernandez-Caratini’s home, they discovered 79 bags of heroin, a digital scale and $744 in cash, police say. The street value of the heroin that was seized is an estimated $790, according to police.

In addition, Hernandez-Caratini’s residence was found to be unfit for human habitation and was subsequently condemned by Lancaster City housing inspectors, according to police.

The charges against Hernandez-Caratini were filed at the District Justice office of the Honorable Judge Witkonis.