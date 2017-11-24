× Lititz man arrested in road-rage incident in Manheim Township

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 20-year-old Lititz man is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and other offenses in a road-rage incident where police say he threatened another man with a shotgun, according to Manheim Township police.

The incident happened at 6:24 p.m. Thursday on Lititz Pike.

According to police, Laquane A. Thomas Jr. was traveling southbound when another vehicle merged in front of him at a point where two traffic lanes change to one. Thomas allegedly began tailgating the other car and honking his horn, police say. He eventually pulled beside the other car and began yelling at the driver, a Reinholds man.

The two men pulled over near Delp Road, where Thomas allegedly retrieved a shotgun from the trunk of his car, loaded a shell, and threatened the man while holding the weapon, police say.

The victim got in his vehicle and drove away, while Thomas followed and called 911. Officers stopped Thomas on Oregon Pike near North Pointe Boulevard, where he was taken into custody.

The loaded shotgun, which Thomas allegedly discarded on North Pointe Boulevard, was recovered by police.

Thomas was also charged with tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct, and carrying a loaded weapon, police say.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.