New Holland man arrested for slapping woman, urinating on her bed

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — A 23-year-old New Holland man is facing charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after a domestic incident Thursday afternoon on the 500 block of W. Broad St., New Holland police say.

Robert Kirkner Jr., was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday after police say he slapped a female resident, urinated on her bed, and threw her to the ground.

Kirkner was intoxicated at the time, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, Kirkner allegedly fled. He was located nearby and taken into custody, police say.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail, according to police.