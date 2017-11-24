× PSP investigating York County crash that sent 7 people to hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent seven people to the hospital Friday night.

The accident occurred in the 4500 block of Delta Road in Lower Chanceford Township.

Crews responded to the scene just before 10 p.m., according to York County dispatch.

A total of 10 people were tended to after a head-on collision, according to Airville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Ronald Miller.

Two individuals were airlifted from the scene, Miller says. He added that three were transported to a Lancaster area hospital while two others were taken to a hospital in York.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

This story has been updated from its previous version.