× U.S. Middle District court indicts 4 illegal aliens accused of re-entering U.S. after previous deportations

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday that four previously deported aliens were indicted separately on November 22, 2017, by a federal grand jury for illegal re-entry into the United States by a previously deported alien.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Fausto Lubo-Castillo, age 33, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in September 2008. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after September 2008, and was found in the United States in York County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Andres DeLeon-Cedillo, age 25, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in June 2012. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after June 2012, and was found in the United States in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Under federal law, Lubo-Castillo and DeLeon-Cedillo, both face a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Marcelo Barranco-Ramirez, age 28, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico on three occasions, April 2007, October 2014, March 2015. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after March 2015, and was found in the United States in York County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. In October 2014, he was convicted in the Middle District of Pennsylvania of Illegal Reentry by a Previously Deported Alien, an offense which subjects him to enhanced

penalties in the current case.

Because of Barranco-Ramirez’s previous conviction, under federal law he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Mario Peralta-Lopez, age 32, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in June 2013 and May 2016. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after May 2016 and was found in the United States in Dauphin County Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. In August 2015, he was convicted in the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas of Delivery or Possession With the Intent to Deliver Cocaine, an offense which subjects him to enhanced penalties in the current case.

Because of Peralta-Lopez’s previous conviction, under federal law he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

These cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian G. McDonnell is prosecuting the cases.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.