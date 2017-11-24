× Update: Male taken to hospital following shooting in Harrisburg has died

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person is dead following a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg Police responded to the area of 21st and Boas Streets for a report of shots fired at 1:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were told that the male victim was being taken to Harrisburg Hospital in a private vehicle, police say.

Authorities add that once the victim was dropped off at the hospital, the vehicle, described as a black Cadillac SUV, fled.

At 2:06 p.m., police were notified by hospital staff that the man succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the black SUV or the shooting incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police or submit information here.

This story has been updated from its previous version.