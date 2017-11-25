× Annville Police investigate armed robbery

ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Police in Annville are investigating an armed robbery at a Turkey Hill.

Police say on November 20, a black man walked into the Turkey Hill in the first block of East Main Street, armed with a black handgun and ordered the clerk to empty the register into a bag.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black man, in his late 20’s with a skinny build, 5’6″ tall. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatshirt, light t-shirt, dark jeans, sneakers, a black hat and bandanna with a white skull covering his face.