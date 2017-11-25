Colder and breezy Sunday

Posted 5:03 PM, November 25, 2017, by

Highs tomorrow only reach the low-to-mid 40s.

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: Sunday morning lows are in the low-30s. Because of northwesterly winds, a few lake effect flurries will be possible for the early morning hours. Otherwise, conditions are clear and dry for most of the day. Highs are in the mid-40s with breezes up to 25MPH possible earlier in the day.

Highs stay in the 50s for most of next week.

WARMING UP: After a high in the upper-40s Monday, temperatures swell into the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds are light out of the southwest under mostly sunny skies with morning lows near the freezing mark both days.

Rain chances are very low, but keep the umbrella near by just in case.

 

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Another cold front moves through late Wednesday afternoon. Winds shift out of the northwest. There’s a small shower chance under increasing cloud cover headed into the evening. Thursday stays in the low-50s. Another cold front moves through at the end of the week which brings higher rain chances headed into next weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long