Colder and breezy Sunday

FINISHING THE WEEKEND: Sunday morning lows are in the low-30s. Because of northwesterly winds, a few lake effect flurries will be possible for the early morning hours. Otherwise, conditions are clear and dry for most of the day. Highs are in the mid-40s with breezes up to 25MPH possible earlier in the day.

WARMING UP: After a high in the upper-40s Monday, temperatures swell into the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds are light out of the southwest under mostly sunny skies with morning lows near the freezing mark both days.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Another cold front moves through late Wednesday afternoon. Winds shift out of the northwest. There’s a small shower chance under increasing cloud cover headed into the evening. Thursday stays in the low-50s. Another cold front moves through at the end of the week which brings higher rain chances headed into next weekend.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long