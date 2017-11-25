Crowd fills the street for Lebanon Holiday Parade

LEBANON, Pa.– Rainy weather last weekend wasn’t ideal for a parade, but Saturday’s sunny skies were perfect to pull up a chair and watch the line of march.

The Lebanon Holiday parade was originally slated for last Saturday, but because of the rain, it was rescheduled for today.

Many floats and other attractions marched through town, but parade-goers were disappointed to learn that several bands were unable to take part due to scheduling conflicts. Despite that, many people say they were happy to be out and enjoy the annual festivity.

“We started going to it five or six years ago. It is something we do look forward to each year,” Sharon Riegel, who attended the parade.

Riegel said her favorite float was from the Humane League, which displayed three adoptable pets.