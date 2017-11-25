Go
HSFF week 13 Bishop McDevitt vs Berks Catholic highlights
Posted 1:31 AM, November 25, 2017, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Bishop McDevitt: 24
Berks Catholic: 45
