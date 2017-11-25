Local boy collects and donates 1,000 coats to the needy in York

YORK, Pa.– It’s the season of giving and one York County boy has made it his mission to help homeless people in our area.

Tristan Rankin started the non-profit organization Coats of Friendship.

He was inspired to help those in need after watching a social experiment video that went viral. It showed a child without a coat in winter weather. The child in the video, after being disregarded by many people, was helped by a homeless person.

Tristan then began to collect coats to give to people who are in need.

Through community and business donations, his group handed out 1,000 coats on Saturday.

“I really just want to make sure they’re warmer and want to make a difference,” Rankin said.

What makes the coats extra special, each one is donated with a handwritten note.

Tristan says the notes are meant to tell the recipients that they are loved and cared about. The coats and jackets were given out at LifePath Christian Ministries in York and also placed throughout local parks.

This was the third year for the event.