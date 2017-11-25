× Philadelphia teen killed in Harrisburg; death ruled homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Police are investigating the death of a Philadelphia teenager who was killed in the capitol city on Saturday morning.

According to investigators, officers were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of State Street just before 3:00 a.m., for reports of a man down.

When they arrived, they determined the victim was dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified as 18-year old Jashun Patton, of Philadelphia. His death is considered homicide.

Police say the investigation is still active. Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police or submit a tip through Crime Watch.