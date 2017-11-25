× Pickup truck plunges into Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg Police are investigating a crash that led to a pickup truck to plunge into the Susquehanna River, injuring two people inside.

Harrisburg Police were notified of an overturned, pickup truck in the Susquehanna River near Front Street, just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the pickup was travelling west on MaClay Street, towards Front Street, went over the embankment and landed on its roof.

Capital City Police and Dauphin County Sheriffs responded and found the overturned pickup truck in the water.

Officers struggled to free the occupants, until the Harrisburg Fire Department arrived with additional equipment.

The two occupants were freed and taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police or submit a tip through Crime Watch