Small business owners in York wait all year for Small Business Saturday, encourage people to ‘shop small’

YORK, Pa. — From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, there are shopping deals to be found at stores and online all weekend long.

Small Business Saturday is set aside for people to support their locally owned shops.

Some businesses in York wait all year for Small Business Saturday to arrive.

“Small Business Saturday is our busiest day of the year,” said Ariel Linebaugh, a Soap Maker for the Sunrise Soap Company.

Many shoppers say the day’s about staying local which means they can find something unique.

“It’s very different than shopping at the mall,” said Britta Schwabb, a woman shopping in York. “You actually get some things that nobody else has.”

“We are small businesses owned by small people,” said Victoria Kageni-Woodard, owner and designer of Gusa by Victoria.

Store owners say shopping locally is more intimate than shopping online or at a mall.

“If you shop at a big box store, your money is going to other states, other countries, you don’t know,” said Jessica Weikert, the owner of Revolt Style Studio.

Keeping your purchases close to home supports your neighbors, according to shop owners.

“If you’re a numbers person, when you shop local, your dollars stay local,” added Weikert.

When you shop small, many times, your purchase isn’t just benefiting the store at hand.

“I also have a lot of local artists that I carry their stuff,” explained Weikert.

Many businesses depend on the purchases made today by people from the community.

“We wouldn’t be here without our customers so thank them from the bottom of our bubbly hearts,” added Linebaugh.

“To see so many people come and kind of galvanize the work that you do just gives us so much happiness in our hearts and really blesses us to see that we have the support of our neighbors,” added Kageni-Woodard.