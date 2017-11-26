× Charges filed after “explosion” heard in Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Charges have been filed against a Lititz man after an numerous calls of an explosion were reported in the Clay Township and Ephrata.

After numerous calls to report a loud explosion in the Clay Township and Ephrata area, came in to Lancaster County dispatch on Saturday evening, officers from NLCRPD and Ephrata Police Department investigated.

A total of 13 callers reported the loud explosions.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Wood Corner Road, in Clay Township around 7:30 p.m., where they identified Rodney Hursh, 23, of Lititz among a group of three people.

Hursh admitted to shooting a container of tannerite, a material capable of producing an explosive effect.

Due to the nature of the incident, and the extreme nature of public alarm created, Hursh was charged via a summons with one count of disorderly conduct.