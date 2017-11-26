× Franklin County man charged with shooting his wife in the face

ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Franklin County, Pa.– A Franklin County man is facing charges, after police say he tried to kill his wife.

James Shatzer, 49, of Chambersburg, is charged with Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, after an incident at their home on Sunday.

State Police at Chambersburg were called to a home on the 4600-block of Jack Road around 9:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Troopers determined Shatzer shot his wife in the face with a revolver during an argument. She was flown to York Hospital for treatment.

The name of the victim is not being released. There is no word on her condition.

James Shatzer was taken to the Franklin County Jail. State Police say the incident is still under investigation.