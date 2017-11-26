× Lebanon man arrested after allegedly trying to strike a police officer

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A Lebanon man was arrested after he struck a patrol car while fleeing from police.

Jorge Luis Arzuaga-Ortiz, of Lebanon, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, retail theft and a number of other chares.

On Friday, Lower Paxton Township Police responded to a theft in progress at the Kmart in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road just before 6:00 p.m.

As officers arrived on scene, they say that Arzuaga-Ortiz fled the store, got into the drivers side of a vehicle and struck a police cruiser and nearly an officer standing outside of the cruiser while attempting to flee.

Arzuaga-Ortiz was taken into custody at the intersection of Linglestown Road and Oakhurst Blvd.

He was arraigned and transported to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.