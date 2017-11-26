Warming up as November ends

TEMPERATURES RISE: We’re going to enjoy a nice stretch of weather to start the work week. Highs slowly rise from around 50 for Monday to the mid and upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A week cool front drops through midweek and switches winds from out of the south on Tuesday to out of the west-northwest for Wednesday. Highs Thursday only reach the low-50s. Skies are mostly sunny through Wednesday with otherwise light winds.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Our next rain maker comes very late in the evening on Thursday and into Friday morning. Any rainfall will be light-to-moderate overnight with the occasional gust. Highs on Friday stay in the upper-40s. Rain ends during the morning commute and skies clear to partly cloudy. We’re cooler for the weekend but still in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long