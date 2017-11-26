“Wreaths Across America” looking for volunteers for wreath-laying event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Lebanon County, Pa. - Nonprofit organization "Wreaths Across America" is on a mission; to lay a wreath on the graves of every service member at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Just as organizers are looking for wreath donations, they are also looking for volunteers.

Organization officials say they will need help to lay the projected 33,000 wreaths next month. They are going to need any help they can get. They are encouraging people who are on the fence about donating to come out and volunteer their time. They say it will help give people an idea of what their mission is all about and how much it means to many others.

The wreath laying will take place Saturday, December 16th following a ceremony that takes place at noon. Organizers are asking those interested in volunteering to arrive at 11:00 A.M. They also say volunteers should dress warm, as all the events will take place outside.

The organization still needs 24,000 wreaths to hit their goal. Their deadline for donations is Friday, December 1st. If you are interested in donating or volunteering you can check out their website.