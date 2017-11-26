York County runner turns to professional cycling after injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- 28-year-old Jake Sitler, who grew up in York County went from being on the track team at Shippensburg University, to professional cyclist, after an injury to his hip left him unable to run.

"I wasn't quite ready to accept that I was injured...I kept thinking `I can still come back and run the final end of our season` and my coach just sat me down and said, hey man, we did everything we could. He was like...'you know...it's just time to move onto the next stage of your life," Jake Sitler, professional cyclist said.

"To me, at that time, I was like...what am I going to do?! So I started mountain biking," added Sitler.

Shortly after that, he says he quickly started to progress reaching speeds...leaving his competition in the dust.

"Once I did the mountain biking, I did this thing called cycle cross. Then they were like dude...you are pretty good at the road thing...you should do that," said Sitler.

And that's just what he did.

Sitler moved up the ametuer cycling ranks, allowing him to finally race against some of the best all over the country.

"In Ireland, I ended up getting second place in the 'Queen Stage' which is a big major professional race," Sitler added.

Today, he holds a professional contract with CCB, a Boston-based cycling team.

Even though race season doesn't officially start until March, Sitler has already started to train.

"Day to day life...I wake up...eat breakfast...then ride three to four to five hours a day," said Sitler.

His love for the road? It's undeniable.

"Never give up on chasing your dreams...because one day it's going to end and you're always going to cherish this time in your life," said Sitlner. "So I think it`s just having that I am very fortunate with what I get to do so...you know...even if I don't make it to the Olympics...I am still doing something that I love," he added.