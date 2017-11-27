× Chilly morning, with a milder end to the day, under bright blue skies Tuesday

QUIET AND WARMING

Skies are clear this evening with calming winds. This leads to chilly temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s by morning. Bright blue skies expected for Tuesday. Temperatures start out cold but end up milder in the middle and upper 50s. Winds are light out of the south. Another nice day greets us Wednesday despite added

clouds. Highs climb again to the middle and upper 50s. We begin the day with sunshine Thursday, however, as the next frontal system swings through, clouds increase quickly and a few showers arrive by late evening. Temperatures are held near 50. A few showers may linger into early Friday, but with high pressure building across the area, the day is dry and improving. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 50s. High pressure continues to dominate into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

As high pressure try to build, it bumps up against a low pressure system across the northeast. This means breezy conditions out of the north for the region through the weekend. Expect it to be dry with a fair amount of clouds mixing with sunshine. Readings hover around 50 Saturday, and remain in the 40s by Sunday. Temperatures recover, to the lower 50s, heading into first full week of December before another round of chillier air returns.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist