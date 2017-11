Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ROCK, York County, Pa.-- Folks in Glen Rock, York County welcomed the holiday season on Sunday night, with the annual lighting of the town Christmas tree. It's a 40-year old tradition in the borough.

Glen Rock is known for its annual carolers on Christmas Eve, but the community proved it can kick-off the Christmas season with a bang as well.

Santa was there for the festivities and every child received a toy as part of the celebration.