Christmas tree sales in York County benefit those with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMIGSVILLE, Pa - Some Christmas tree sales in York County will help local people with special needs.

The trees are being sold at Leg Up Farmers Market in Emigsville. All of the proceeds will go toward Able-Services Inc.

The trees are available for purchase daily from 8AM to 8PM.

"We're here over the weekends especially this weekend, the 2nd and 3rd. We'll have staff from Able-Services that will actually be out here helping with tree sales so we can answer any other questions about the program or about what we do at Able-Services and Leg Up Farm," said Kimberly Wood, Executive Director, Able-Services Inc.

Able-Services Inc. is owned by Leg Up Farm. It provides life-span services and customized day programming experiences for adults with special needs.

Leg Up Farm is a non-profit outpatient therapy center in York County.