Fairview Township man accused of throwing bottle of beer at woman, hitting her in head

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A Fairview Township man was arrested Friday after allegedly throwing a bottle of beer at a woman during an argument, hitting her in the back of the head.

Fairview Township police say Tyler Wayne Rice, 24, was intoxicated when he returned to his home on the 500 block of Salem Road shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night. While sitting at the kitchen table with a six-pack of beer, Rice allegedly became upset and began arguing with the victim. He knocked the contents of the table to the floor during the argument, police say.

The victim told police she became afraid for her safety and walked to a corner of the room where a baseball bat was kept. Rice allegedly shoved her into the wall, grabbed the bat, and threw it into the living room, nearly striking the victim’s daughter, police say.

Rice then grabbed a full bottle of beer and threw it at the victim, hitting her in the back of the head hard enough to cause a contusion, police say.

The victim told police she fled to the basement with her two daughters, called police, and remained there until they arrived.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined that Rice was still intoxicated. He allegedly nearly fell over when officers asked him to sit on the steps, the criminal complaint states.

Rice is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to the criminal complaint.

He is in York County Prison on $25,000 bail.