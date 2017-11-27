First day of firearm deer hunting in Pennsylvania; some young hunters in York County harvest first bucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CODOROUS TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Today marked the first day of the firearm deer hunting season in Pennsylvania..

For some kids in York County, that meant harvesting their first buck.

What makes the day particularly special is that many people who’ve dropped off a deer come from generations of hunters.

“This was my first year, and I just want to get some beef jerky," said Karson Daugherty of Springettsbury Township. He went hunting with his father, Ron Daughtery, for the first time.

A first year in the woods for this boy who hopes to bring home some venison jerky. Others just want deer bologna.

“I usually stick with the bologna," said Bryce Lutz of Red Lion, a 10-year-old.

Lutz shooting his first ever deer with his dad and grandpa nearby.

“I was thinking how big is it gonna be and how long is it gonna take to gut it and stuff," said Lutz.

He’s guessing it’s a big harvest.

One 11-year-old has shot doe before but never a buck, let alone one with an 8-point rack.

"It feels a lot better than getting a doe," said Dillon Dunaja of Shrewsbury.

Some hunters at State Game Lands leaving empty handed

“I saw nothing from my tree stand, got cold, and decided it was time to come in," said Matt Sipe, a hunter from Manchester Township. “If I get a deer, great. If I don’t, at least I had a good time."

Others there learning how to be a hunter.

“He says I’m loud. Better than archery season, I fell asleep," added Daughtery.

Deer processors like John Ilyes say they're about to be very busy…

“The hours get long, but it’s seasonal. You have to do it when it’s happening," said Ilyes.

Firearm deer hunting season runs through Saturday, December 9th, and remember, there’s no hunting on Sundays.