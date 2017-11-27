× Hallam man accused of raping woman on Thanksgiving

HALLAM, York County — A 30-year-old Hallam Township man is accused of raping a woman on Thanksgiving, according to police.

Vincent Rex Soden, of the 200 block of West Beaver Street, is charged with Rape, Aggravated Indecent Assault, False Imprisonment, Simple Assault, Criminal Trespass, and Harassment by Physical Contact. Police say he raped the woman shortly after 5 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Soden and the victim were part of a group of people who were staying at the Tourist Inn. The group left the inn and drove to the victim’s Hallam Township home at about 2 a.m., where they stayed until about 4:45 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.

As the group began to disperse, Soden allegedly remained behind and ignored the victim’s requests to leave, according to the criminal complaint. The victim allegedly told police she yelled at Soden and asked him to leave several times, but he refused.

Soden then allegedly began grabbing the victim, choking her, slapping her and calling her names, the criminal complaint says. He then raped her for about an hour, the criminal complaint states. The victim told police she tried to escape several times, but Soden allegedly grabbed her to prevent her from leaving.

The victim eventually got away, ran to a friend’s house and called 911, police say.

According to police, Soden and another man were in the driveway of the victim’s home when an officer arrived on the scene. Soden allegedly told the officer that he and the victim had been “making out,” when the victim ran out the door. He said he and the other man were looking for her when the officer arrived.

The officer instructed both men to return home before speaking to the victim, the criminal complaint says.

Soden was arrested and arraigned Thursday night, according to police. He posted $20,000 bail, court documents say.