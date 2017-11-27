× Harrisburg City Islanders renamed Penn FC, strike partnership that aims to develop global talent

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Harrisburg City Islanders are no more.

Yes, the USL Soccer franchise remains intact, but will now be known as Penn FC.

The name change comes with a new partnership agreement with Rush Soccer, as the team looks to bring players from Rush, and their own Cedar Stars Academy.

Overall, the goal is to develop players, and send them to the highest level possible, including Penn FC as a key part of that journey.

Capelli Sport Sporting Director Jason Arnold said, “We need to find ways to separate ourselves from what MLS clubs are doing, they have more resources than we do. We have to find ways to differentiate ourselves from their scenarios. I think our global network, getting opportunities for players to train abroad, and getting these players exposure, attracts players to to us.”

Penn FC will kick off the 2018 season in the USL’s Eastern Conference.

The team released the video that unveiled the team’s new logo:

For more information, you can visit the team’s website here.