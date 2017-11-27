× Harrisburg police identify suspect accused of killing Philadelphia teen Saturday

HARRISBURG — Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a Philadelphia teen early Saturday morning on the 1800 block of State Street.

Derrick Lorenzo Butler is the man who shot and killed Jashun Patton, 18, Saturday at 2:52 a.m., police say.

The incident happened inside a residence, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene they were taken to the home and found Patton, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Patton was declared dead at the scene, police say.

According to police, Butler is believed to have fled the area. An arrest warrant charging him with murder and illegal possession of a firearm has been issued, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police or submit a tip through Crime Watch.