Investigation leads to DUI charge for Camp Hill police chief

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Camp Hill Police Chief Douglas Hockenberry was charged Monday following an investigation into an alcohol-related crash in early November.

The charges against 46-year-old Hockenberry include driving under the influence, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving and failure to notify police of a crash.

The incident occurred on November 5 around 10 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police say Hockenberry’s vehicle struck a tree and a mailbox while he was driving in the 100 block of Lambs Gap Road in Rye Township.

Hockenberry agreed to take a period of leave following the incident.