Man facing charges after setting fire to a residence he was evicted from in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after violating his protection from abuse order and setting fire to a residence he had previously been evicted from.

Nickalas Rehrer, 21, is facing arson, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and possession of marijuana among other related charges.

On November 25, police responded to the 200 block of S. Front Street for a protection from abuse order violation.

Police found that Rehrer attempted to enter a home he was evicted from before starting a fire.

Rehrer was arrested and now faces charges.