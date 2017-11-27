× Medication take-back boxes now at 17 York County police departments

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking to dispose of unwanted medications? Police departments in York County have you covered.

A total of 17 police departments across the county have partnered up with the York County Solid Waste Authority (Authority) to do so, the most recent being in Lower Windsor Township.

According to the Authority, the public can get rid of medications during police department lobby hours, except on holidays, in a take-back box. The box is a secure, locked compartment accessible only by law enforcement.

Only residential prescription or over-the-counter medications are accepted, along with pet medications, the Authority adds. Pharmacies, hospitals and other commercial sources of medications are not eligible to participate. Syringes and other “sharps” are not accepted in this program.

Medication collected with be delivered by law enforcement to the Authority’s waste-to-energy facility for environmentally safe destruction.

“Using waste-to-energy technology to manage medications keeps them out of landfills and waste water treatment systems,” Authority Executive Director Notes Dave Vollero said. “We have long advised residents to make medications unrecognizable and unpalatable and place them out with their regular garbage for delivery to our facility. ”

“For those residents not comfortable with placing medication out at the curb, the take-back box program will offer a convenient and secure option that achieves the same results: safe management, complete destruction and the production of alternative energy.”

Residents interested in dropping medication at one of the locations should remove their personal information from containers before depositing them in boxes, the Authority says.

The full list of participating police departments can be seen below:

Carroll Township Police Department, 555 Chestnut Grove Road, Dillsburg, Pa. Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City of York Police Department, 50 West King Street, York, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Fairview Township Police Department, 145 Limekiln Road, Suite 600, New Cumberland, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Borough Police Department, 44 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hellam Township Police Department, 44 Walnut Springs Road, York, PA. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lower Windsor Township Police Department, 2425 Craley Rd, Wrightsville, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Newberry Township Police Department, 1905 Old Trail Road, Etters, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Regional Police Department, 5570 Board Road, Mount Wolf, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Northern York County Regional Police Department, 1445 East Canal Road, Dover, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Penn Township Police Department, 20 Wayne Avenue, Hanover, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Southern Regional Police Department, 47 E. High Street, New Freedom, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southwestern Regional Police Department, 6115 Thoman Drive, Spring Grove, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Spring Garden Township Police Department, 340 Tri Hill Road in Spring Garden Township. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Springettsbury Township Police Department, 1501 Mount Zion Road, York, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Manchester Township Police Department, 380 East Berlin Road, York, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

West York Borough Police Department, 1700 West Philadelphia Street, York, Pa. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

York Area Police Department, 33 Oak Street, York, Pa. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.