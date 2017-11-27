× NFL Week 11: How did our area teams fare?

Week 11 of the NFL Season is almost in the books.

Here’s a look how our four area teams fared this weekend:

REDSKINS 31, SAINTS 34

The Redskins faltered down the stretch, with a series of missed plays and mistakes allowing the Saints to score 18 points in the game’s final quarter to tie the game and allow New Orleans to eek out a win in overtime.

QB Drew Brees threw for 385 yards and went 11-11 on the game’s final two drives to carry the team to a victory.

Late in the fourth quarter with his team in field goal range, QB Kirk Cousins took a critical intentional grounding penalty and sack on back-to-back plays that allowed the game to go to overtime.

After not being able to move the ball on their only possession in overtime, the Redskins’ couldn’t stop Brees from allowing his team to go straight down the field and kick a field goal for the win.

The Redskins will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

TITANS 17, STEELERS 40

The Steelers took the Titans to task on Thursday night, as the defense picked Titans’ QB Marcus Mariota four times in the rout.

QB Ben Roethlisberger finished the game with 299 yards and 4 TDs, with WR Antonio Brown totaling 144 yards through the air.

The Steelers will remain at home to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

RAVENS 23, PACKERS 0

The Ravens got a big road win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, shutting out the opposition’s offense that was led by backup QB Brett Hundley.

QB Joe Flacco had 1 TD pass and RB Alex Collins added another on the ground, but that would be all the team needed to get by the Packers.

The Ravens’ defense came away with three interceptions to help lead the strong effort.

Baltimore will look to remain hot when they return home to face the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

EAGLES 37, COWBOYS 9

In a game that was hyped to be a big game, the Philadelphia Eagles kept their winning streak rolling.

After going into the half trailing Dallas by a score of 9-7, the Eagles came out and scored 30 unanswered points to crush the Cowboys on the road.

QB Carson Wentz threw for 2 TDs while the team’s defense showed why it’s one of the league’s best, picking off QB Dak Prescott 3 times and returning a fumble for a touchdown.

The NFL-leading Eagles will look to remain hot against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at home.