LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a tractor trailer that crashed into a church.

The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Reading Road in East Earl Township.

There was one person entrapped in the tractor trailer that suffered injuries.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries or extent of the damages at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.