× Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins to face off in Stadium Series in 2019

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins will be taking the ice outside in 2019.

The teams will face off in the NHL’s Stadium Series, with the game hosted at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2017, the Penguins and Flyers faced off at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, with the Penguins winning 4-2.

“The Penguins and Flyers will renew one of our League’s fiercest rivalries in this Coors Light NHL Stadium Series match-up,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Lincoln Financial Field will provide a perfect setting for these cross-state opponents and their passionate fan-bases.”

The game will be broadcast live on NBC in the United States and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. Additional details on the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™ including ticket information, special events and further television broadcasting information will be released at a later date.