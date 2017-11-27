× Police identify man shot and killed Friday in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting Friday in the area of 21st and Boas Streets.

Ricardo Yeiser Sr., 54, died Friday afternoon at Harrisburg Hospital after being transported there by private vehicle. Once the victim was dropped off, police say, the vehicle — described as a black Cadillac SUV — fled the scene.

Police say Yeiser was shot shortly after 1:35 p.m. in the area of 21st and Boas Streets. He died at 2:06 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information regarding the black SUV or the shooting incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police or submit the information through Crime Watch.