Police searching for intruders that stole, crashed vehicles at the Manheim Auto Auction

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for intruders that stole vehicles from the Manheim Auto Auction and crashed one before fleeing.

On November 20 around 11:00 a.m., police responded to a call reporting that there were several intruders within the perimeter of the Manheim Auto Auction.

The intruders reportedly stole a 2007 Porsche and 2015 Dodge Charger and were driving them in the fenced security lot.

Security indicated that one of the drivers crashed the Porsche into a 2015 Nissan Sentra and fled on foot.

Officers checked the area and were unable to locate any intruders within the large perimeter of the Manheim Auto Auction.

Police are awaiting the results of forensic evidence to process before pursuing further leads.

Currently, there is no description of the suspects provided.

Anyone with further information is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or via the NLCRPD agency web page.