× Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of cell phone, cash

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg police are seeking a suspect accused of stealing an iPhone and cash from a victim at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the victim reported he was robbed of his iPhone 10 and $120 after arranging to sell the phone to the suspect.

The incident happened at 2:28 p.m.

Police say the suspect and the victim arranged the sale with a cell phone app, and arranged to meet at Jefferson and Columbia Streets to complete the transaction.

The victim went to the meeting place, where he was approached by the suspect, whom he recognized from a profile picture on the mobile app. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded the iPhone and cash from the victim, police say. When the victim complied, the suspect fled.

The suspect is identified as “Mr. Miller” on his mobile app profile. He is described as a thin black male in his mid-20’s with short dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police or submit a tip through Crime Watch.