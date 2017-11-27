× Police seek suspect in home invasion robbery

HARRISBURG — Police are searching for a suspect in a home-invasion robbery that occurred Thursday morning on the 300 block of S. 17th Street.

According to police, the victim reported that a man knocked on her door, and forced his way into the home when the victim answered. He allegedly demanded money and fled after the victim complied. The victim told police she may have seen the man in the neighborhood before.

The description of the male is as follows: Black male, dark complexion, approximately 5′ 10″ wearing a black skull cap, a red t-shirt with paint splatters on it, black pants, and his hair was braided (corn rows).

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police or submit a tip through Crime Watch.