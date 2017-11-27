Tentative agreement reached between Chambersburg Area School District, Chambersburg Area Education Associaton
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A tentative agreement has been reached between the Chambersburg Area School District and the Chambersburg Area Education Association regarding teacher contract terms, according to the CASD website.
The post came on November 17, and reads:
The District is pleased to announce it has reached a tentative agreement with the Chambersburg Area Education Association (CAEA) regarding teacher contract terms. Specific language of the agreement will be finalized at the next session to be held on November 27th. While the union has not removed the notice of their intent to strike on November 29th, the District remains hopeful a strike will be avoided. The CAEA had issued their intent to strike on November 13th, and through the ongoing negotiations moved the date to November 29th.
The District will continue to update all parents, guardians, and staff of the ongoing progress. Future updates related to negotiations will be posted on the District’s website http://www.casdonline.org, as well as sent out through District e-mail, SchoolMessenger, and social media accounts as needed.