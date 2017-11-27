Turning milder with plenty of sunshine through the first half of the week

TURNING MILDER: Much of the week ahead is quiet, and afternoon high temperatures turn milder too. It’s a chilly start for the region under partly skies. Winds continue to lighten toward daybreak, allowing temperatures to drop into the middle 20s to lower 30s. Plenty sunshine, mixed with some cloudier intervals, allows temperatures to spike fast through the morning. Afternoon high temperatures peak in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There’s a bit of an afternoon breeze too, but it’s a quiet day overall. The overnight period is partly cloudy, and the winds fade. It’s another chilly night, with readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday features plenty of sunshine. There’s some passing clouds at times, but temperatures are even milder. Expect readings in the middle to upper 50s. Temperatures come down just a touch for Wednesday because a cold front passes through early. However, cooler air should be delayed coming into the region. Readings remain on the mild side with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle 50s.

A BIT COOLER/SMALL SHOWER CHANCE:​ Temperatures are down a bit for Thursday. There’s plenty of sunshine to start, but the next system approaches fast. It quickly increases clouds, and there’s the chance for a few late day showers. Showers continue through the night, wrapping up around daybreak. It’s possible a snow shower or two mixes in before all is finished. A few light showers could linger into Friday morning. The rest of the day is drier and sunnier. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Thursday. Friday readings are a degree or two higher.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An overall quiet weekend is ahead for the region. There’s sun to start on Saturday, but the next system fast approaches. It builds clouds later during the day. Temperatures hover near the 50 degree mark at their peak. There could be an overnight shower or two, but not much rain, if any, is expected from this system. Skies are partly sunny for Sunday, and it’s a touch cooler. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s.

Have a great Monday!