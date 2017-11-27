× Woman dies in head-on crash with tractor

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Myerstown woman is dead after a fatal crash in Berks County.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 7600 block of Lancaster Avenue in Tulpehocken Township Monday morning.

Esther Sohn, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say Sohn was traveling southbound in a 2002 Dodge Caravan when she crossed into the northbound travel lane, striking the front end of a tractor head-on.

The operator of the Fendt 930 tractor, did not sustain any injuries, police add.