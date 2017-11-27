× York man accused of spitting on officer during arrest for public drunkenness

YORK — A 30-year-old York man is facing several charges after allegedly spitting on a York City police officer during his arrest for public drunkenness outside a Princess Street bar early Sunday morning, police say.

Thomas Travis Dickinson, of the 500 block of N. George St., is charged with aggravated assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after police say he became unruly after closing time at Granfalloons. Officers at the scene say Dickinson was involved in an altercation at a side entrance to the bar, and fell down the steps as officer approached, striking his head on the landing at the base of the stairs.

Witnesses told police Dickinson had subjected a female patron to unwanted physical contact, grabbing her buttocks several times.

Officers noticed the strong smell of alcohol emanating from Dickinson, that his speech was slurred, and that he was unsteady on his feet. Dickinson allegedly ignored several requests from police to call for a ride home, since he was intoxicated. He was subsequently taken into custody when he failed to call, police say.

Dickinson was taken to a patrol car, where one officer remained inside with him while another prepared a citation for public drunkenness, the criminal complaint says. While inside the car, Dickinson allegedly spat on the other officer, covering the officer’s hand with bloody saliva.