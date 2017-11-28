× Denver man charged after skateboarding stunt goes wrong

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An 18-year-old Denver teen was charged with Corruption of Minors and Harassment after allowing an unlicensed 16-year-old drive his car while he performed a skateboarding stunt, East Cocalico Township Police say.

The incident happened Sept. 3 on the 1600 block of Hayloft Road.

Sahin Aydin, of the first block of Homestead Drive, was allegedly riding a skateboard and holding onto the rear of the vehicle as the unlicensed teen was driving, police say. Aydin eventually fell and was injured, according to police. He then confronted a citizen who was recording the incident, and began yelling at her, according to police.

Aydin was sent a summons to appear in District Court to answer to the charges. The 16-year-old was charged with Driving Without a License, police say.