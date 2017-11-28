Give Local York event set for 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York Federal Fellows Alumni have announced the launch of Give Local York, the first 24-hour give event in the county’s history.

The event will be held on May 4, 2018.

The goal is to turn York County’s community into a celebration of generosity that benefits hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

For the first year of the event, the York Federal Fellows Alumni is hoping to have 200 participating nonprofits raising $1 million in 24 hours.

According to the annual YorkCounts indicators, charitable giving in York County in 2015 reached $18,266,446. That’s an average of $41.25 per each of the 442,867 York Countians.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Meagan Feeser from Downtown Inc. is stopping by the set to offer more on the event.

Interested nonprofits, event sponsors and donors can visit www.givelocalyork.org for more information and to sign up for event updates and participation news.

39.962598 -76.727745